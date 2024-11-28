WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after buying an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

