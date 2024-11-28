WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 172,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 129,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 359,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

