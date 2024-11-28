Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

