Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WEEI)

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

