Wedbush Has Negative Forecast for Best Buy Q4 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $499,954,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.