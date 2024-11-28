Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Russell Chenu Acquires 2,500 Shares

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.45 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,625.00 ($12,094.16).
Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Russell Chenu purchased 950 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,886.55 ($4,471.79).
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Steel
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.