Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Russell Chenu Acquires 2,500 Shares

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.45 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,625.00 ($12,094.16).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Russell Chenu purchased 950 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,886.55 ($4,471.79).

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

Vulcan Steel Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

