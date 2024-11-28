Vp plc (VP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VP opened at GBX 590 ($7.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 609.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 653.33. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 745 ($9.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £232.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,538.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.04) price objective on shares of VP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

