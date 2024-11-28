Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 4.3 %

VSH stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.