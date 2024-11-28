Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 64.8% in November

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 494,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,429. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.65%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
