Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $9.90 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

