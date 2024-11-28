Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 85 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,019.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $991.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $885.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $725.86 and a 1 year high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.