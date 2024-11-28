Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,102 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,073,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

