Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $131.47 and last traded at $131.72. 2,575,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,189,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.03.

Specifically, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 170.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

