Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,390,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 427.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $552.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

