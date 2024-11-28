Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

