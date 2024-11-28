Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 388,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

