Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 388,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

