Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.46. Approximately 56,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.