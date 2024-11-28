Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,254,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

