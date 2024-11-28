United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.26 and traded as low as $25.64. United States Copper Index Fund shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 50,080 shares.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPER. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth $285,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.