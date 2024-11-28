United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.84. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

