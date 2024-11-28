United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director J Paul Mcnamara Sells 2,500 Shares

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $42.49 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,521,000 after acquiring an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,997,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,300,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,695,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 110.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

