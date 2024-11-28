UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 2nd Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,289,387 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 5.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.79% of UBS Group worth $1,771,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UBS opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

