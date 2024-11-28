UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 78,819 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,819 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $777,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.80.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $547.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.12 and its 200 day moving average is $545.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

