UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.85 Billion Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,027 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,853,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 256.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 461,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,746,000 after purchasing an additional 331,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 65.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.85 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

