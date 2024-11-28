Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $457.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.02. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

