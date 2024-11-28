Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Buys New Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Cellebrite DI comprises 0.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $478,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 77.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 114,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,307 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,736,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.2 %

CLBT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.