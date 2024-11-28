TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 2328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.72.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.93. The firm has a market cap of C$444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.19.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.