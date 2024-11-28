Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.14 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.71 ($0.26). Approximately 27,396,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 4,165,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.29).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £297.53 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 159,396 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £36,661.08 ($46,477.03). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

