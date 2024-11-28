Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 726 Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 22.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

