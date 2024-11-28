Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $31,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.