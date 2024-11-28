Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,597 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,322,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 89,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

RF stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

