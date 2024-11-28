Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

