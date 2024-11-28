Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 289 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

