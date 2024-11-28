Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 707,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

