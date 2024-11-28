Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

APTV stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

