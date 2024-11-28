Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

