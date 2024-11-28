Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $83,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Allegion by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after buying an additional 202,957 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allegion
In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Allegion Price Performance
NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $103.19 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
