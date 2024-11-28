Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 202,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 1,620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in National Grid by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in National Grid by 8,101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

