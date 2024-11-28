Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $225.85 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.30 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 51.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

