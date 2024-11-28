Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,836 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

PBR stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

