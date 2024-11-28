Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of AES worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

