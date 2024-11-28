Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,369,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $674,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

