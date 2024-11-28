Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

