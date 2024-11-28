Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

VB stock opened at $259.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average is $230.38.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

