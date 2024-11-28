Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 143,996 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $13,852,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,912 shares of company stock worth $2,875,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.