Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 76,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,462 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

