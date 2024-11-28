Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 18,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

