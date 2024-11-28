The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

