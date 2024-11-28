The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells $143,894.88 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $143,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,176.34. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vita Coco Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of COCO stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on COCO
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- What is a support level?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.