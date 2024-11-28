The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $67,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

